Work on Major NDOT Road Projects to Temporarily Suspend for Easier Hot August Nights Event Travel

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will temporarily suspend major work on many Reno-area state road projects over the Hot August Nights event week for easier travel.

No interstate or ramp closures will take place between 6a.m. Aug. 2 and 8p.m. Aug. 8 as part of NDOT Spaghetti Bowl Xpress construction (lane reductions will take place on Kietzke Lane).

No lane closures will take place through 7p.m. Aug. 8 on the following NDOT highway improvements: - State Route 431/State Route 28 repaving near Incline Village. - Repaving of southwest McCarran Boulevard between Skyline Boulevard and South Virginia Street

The temporary construction shutdown is another way NDOT strives to make travel through state road projects as easy as possible. NDOT also implements similar temporary construction suspensions during other major high-traffic events and holidays.

Drivers will still see construction equipment staged on roadway shoulders, and motorists should continue to drive safely through work zones.

Information of NDOT road projects and information at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.