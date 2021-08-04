Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Sadhguru

Sadhguru and Brilliant discuss how we can live more profound lives, take in the world around us, and the vital steps we can make to take care of our planet.

Everything that’s happening to you is entirely your making because human experience comes from within.”
— Sadhguru
SANDY, UT, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sadhguru is a yogi, a mystic, and an author of many books. His most recent book, as mentioned in this interview, is "A Yogi’s Guide to Creating Your Destiny". He is no stranger to public speaking, having been an invited guest to the United Nations, Harvard, MIT, World Economic Forum, and so many more prestigious groups. In his work, Sadhguru has devoted himself to the betterment of mankind and this planet as both a humanitarian and an environmentalist.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Sadhguru joins Brilliant Miller to discuss his new Green Earth Initiative; a group focused on informing the world of the facts regarding environmental decline, and it’s hopeful reversal. They discuss the importance of this planet, it’s fragile ecology, and the surprising cause of it’s decline. We also talk about the importance of soil, and how it is the root of all life. Lastly, he gives some insight on writing his books and where he has found to look for inspiration.

Topics Discussed:
• The purpose of life here on this planet
• The human experience
• Action over inspiration
• The degradation of our soil
• The next steps

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1rDSa1jhx0 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Sadhguru guest page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/karma-a-yogis-guide-to-creating-your-destiny/

157. Sadhguru - Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Creating Your Destiny

Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Sadhguru

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

