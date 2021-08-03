Royalton Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B201453
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/10/21 / Between 1750 and 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Kenneth Marshall
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correction Facility
VICTIM: CO Jessica Emert
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 11th, 2021 an investigation was started after an allegation of an inmate
assaulting a corrections officer at Southern State Correctional Facility.
Investigation revealed that on April 10th, 2021 between 1750 and 1755 hours,
inmate Kenneth Marshall assaulted Corrections Officer Jessica Emert. Emert sustained minor injuries. Marshall was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 14th, 2021 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2021 / 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
