Royalton Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/10/21 / Between 1750 and 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer

ACCUSED: Kenneth Marshall

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correction Facility

VICTIM: CO Jessica Emert

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 11th, 2021 an investigation was started after an allegation of an inmate

assaulting a corrections officer at Southern State Correctional Facility.

Investigation revealed that on April 10th, 2021 between 1750 and 1755 hours,

inmate Kenneth Marshall assaulted Corrections Officer Jessica Emert. Emert sustained minor injuries. Marshall was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 14th, 2021 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2021 / 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B East

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(P): 802-234-9933

(F): 802-234-6520

Kelsey.knapp@vermont.gov