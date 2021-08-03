Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer

CASE#: 21B201453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kelsey Knapp                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/10/21 / Between 1750 and 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Marshall                                   

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correction Facility

 

VICTIM: CO Jessica Emert

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 11th, 2021 an investigation was started after an allegation of an inmate

assaulting a corrections officer at Southern State Correctional Facility.

Investigation revealed that on April 10th, 2021 between 1750 and 1755 hours,

inmate Kenneth Marshall assaulted Corrections Officer Jessica Emert. Emert sustained minor injuries. Marshall was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 14th, 2021 at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2021 / 0800 hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B East

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(P): 802-234-9933

(F): 802-234-6520

Kelsey.knapp@vermont.gov

 

