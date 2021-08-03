Submit Release
US Route 302 Newbury/Wells River

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Route 302 in Wells River  will be closed the location is about 1.3 m south of P&H truck  stop  due to road a motor vehicle accident

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

Regards 

VSP St Johnsbury

