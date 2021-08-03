Virtas Partners Expands into Denver Market
Jared Kelso Joins Firm as Director
Jared is a fantastic addition to our team bringing strong capabilities to our Finance & Accounting Optimization practice.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtas Partners announces its expansion into the Denver market. Jared Kelso has joined Virtas Partners as a Director and will be tasked to expand the firm’s presence in Denver. Virtas Partners is a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPO’s, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, Managing Partner and co-founder
Prior to joining Virtas, Kelso was a finance executive for eight years at Empower Retirement and Voya Financial. He began his career as a CPA with KPMG where he spent 12 years in both the audit and accounting advisory practices, including three years with KPMG Switzerland, with a focus on technical accounting implementations, IPO readiness, bankruptcy, and carve-outs.
“Jared is a fantastic addition to our team bringing strong capabilities to our Finance & Accounting Optimization practice,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “I am personally thrilled to be working with Jared again as he worked for me during his time at KPMG and we have been friends for well over a decade.”
“We are pleased to welcome Jared into the Virtas family,” said Tim Czmiel, Managing Partner and co-founder. “He is a perfect fit for our culture and commitment to serving our clients as trusted advisors.”
Send Jared Kelso a note: jkelso@virtaspartners.com
Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com
Media Contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@virtaspartners.com (630) 815-6586
Jon Harmon
Virtas Partners
email us here