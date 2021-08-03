Summer Graduates/Exits Data Reminder

The Maine Department of Educations Data Team will be leaving Synergy open for the 2020-2021 school year data entry through August 15th, 2021 to allow organizations to change their summer graduates’ end statuses to “Graduated with regular, advanced, International Baccalaureate, or other type of diploma”.

Enrollments for students who were inaccurately coded as graduated, but did not, may also be corrected by updating Synergy with the correct exit status.

Enrollments for students who were exited as continuing, but who moved over the summer may also be corrected by updating Synergy with the correct exit status.

Students must be exited with an end date prior to July 1, 2021 – even if they met the requirements or left between July 1, 2021 and August 15, 2021.

Students who do not meet the an organization’s graduation requirements by August 15, 2021 will need to have a one day 2021-2022 enrollment with the organization for the new school year and given an end status of “Graduated with regular, advanced, International Baccalaureate, or other type of diploma” with the date that the student met the requirements. These students will be counted as 2021-2022 graduates.

The system will close August 15, 2021 at 11:59 pm. There will be no extensions to this date, as we need to prepare the data system to begin enrollment data collection for the 2021-2022 school year.

Graduation Certification in NEO Student Reports will open by August 9, 2021 with a due date of August 30, 2021.

For assistance, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov by email or call (207) 624-6809