Bring it Home Communities announced the addition of four new markets
Bring it Home Communities Expands into Boston, San Bruno, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Accelerating its National Expansion Efforts
The lead-generation tools, added exposure and advertising revenue, as well as a truly unique differentiator are huge benefits for us”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring it Home Communities announced the addition of four new markets today, adding millions of homes to its growing footprint across North America.
— Tony Martinez, Broker-owner of Xtreme International Realty in South Florida
Each Bring it Home Community adds extraordinary value to the local marketplace, matching brokers and their agents to a new source of home buyer and seller leads, while providing valuable, market-specific information to consumers.
The new markets include Boston, San Bruno, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, joining Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, Pleasanton, Orange County (CA) and Colorado Springs.
“This gives us a huge opportunity,” states Tony Martinez, Broker-owner of Xtreme International Realty in South Florida. “The lead-generation tools, added exposure and advertising revenue, as well as a truly unique differentiator are huge benefits for us,” Martinez explains.
Boston broker Gary Sund agrees. “This is something that makes great business sense on so many levels. The leads the website generates are all coming straight to us, without fees or a pay-per-lead competitive situation.”
Broker Mayra Espinosa will lead the charge with Bring it Home Communities San Bruno.
John Giaimo, President and CEO, says he’s not surprised by the accelerated traction he’s receiving. “This is something that makes sense on every level. We’re working to roll-out Bring it Home Communities across the country, and these early adaptors will really benefit. Brokers that are interested in joining the Bring it Home Communities network are welcome to reach out at this link.”
“We’re also working on a brand new project with Veea, and Ad Persistence on creating the virtual real estate office of the future (vREO), to leverage virtual meetings, showings, consumer feedback and custom programming with Realty Times TV,” Giaimo explains.
About Bring it Home Communities:
Bring it Home Communities is creating the portal of the future for real estate, combining local listings and integrating brokers, agents, consumers and advertisers in a safe and secure communication environment built on the Veea Edge Platform. The Bring it Home solution supports capabilities such as virtual meetings for brokers, agents, and clients; virtual tours; virtual open houses with augmented reality capabilities; and online learning and certification for agents and brokers. This platform supports the Bring it Home® Ad Network, powered by Ad Persistence and Veea AdEdge technology, which provides rich media advertising from companies and marketing partners to home buyers. For more information, visit https://bringithomecommunities.com/contact/.
