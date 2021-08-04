Spread the joie | Njoie: FREE Gift to Celebrate California Startup’s 1st Birthday
Njoie to Offer FREE Gift to Customers on August 5th on njoie.com
What puts a smile on us is the excitement people are reacting to our products, athletes or just people work out from the gyms”OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the wellness industry’s increasingly competitive landscape, Njoie, a small, yet savvy, So-Cal startup will celebrate its first birthday on Aug. 5. Njoie features an array of pre-and post-activity relief products.
— Xin Hamilton
What really sets this wellness brand apart goes beyond its sleek, self-massager product line.
Embodying an inclusive, liberating and judgement-free wellness lifestyle is what breathes life into Njoie’s brand.
“What puts a smile on us is the excitement people are reacting to our products, athletes or just people work out from the gyms” Xin Hamilton, VP of Marketing, said. “We have set up couple recovery corners in some of the local gyms, and have conversations with trainers about mobility and recovery, we all agree that’s been overlooked and, together, we want to be the influence on sustainable mobility awareness. We are growing a community to act as a sounding board, and a source of inspiration, for everyone. From how-to videos, to quick routines and recovery tips, we’ve listened to customer feedback and have partnered with experts to ensure everyone is able to embrace their best-self and take on each day feeling refreshed and recovered.”
In alignment with this mission, and to celebrate Njoie’s first birthday, on Aug. 5 all orders over $75.00 will automatically include an Electro, vibrating roller ball, which normally retails at $49.99.
“This [device] is the equivalent of getting a deep tissue message,” Daniela Dib, model, actress, dancer and yoga and fitness instructor, said. “It kind of feels like elbows digging into sore parts of your body."
Njoie has laid out plans to expand its social impact and market footprint by growing its product offering. One of the latest product updates surrounds the top-selling MFLEX, which is now available in three color choices.
“Our goal is to help everyday consumers reduce pain and ‘live with joie,’” Hamilton said. “That goal is the heart of Njoie. Our team is motivated, confident and passionate about this brand. We can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for Njoie.”
For more information, please visit https://njoie.com or follow us on our social pages – Instagram @hello.njoie, Twitter @hello_njoie, or Facebook @Njoie.Wellness.
About Njoie
Njoie is a health and wellness brand that provides affordable and quality at-home recovery and self-care solutions for consumers of all lifestyles and activity levels. The California-based company prioritizes injury prevention and relaxation through its growing portfolio of personal wellness and recovery products. From professional athletes, exercise enthusiasts, gamers, working professionals, frequent travelers and more, Njoie is committed to helping all consumers live a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
