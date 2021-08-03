Microbe Formulas Sponsors Hispanic Business Association Scholarship Fundraiser

Microbe Formulas was a Premier Hole Sponsor at the 29th Annual Jalapeño Open Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

29th Annual Fundraiser Providing Over $472,000 in College Scholarships in Treasure Valley Since 1992

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a Meridian-based health company, was a ‘Premium Hole Sponsor’ at the 29th annual Jalapeño Open golf scholarship fundraiser (JOpen) on July 30, 2021. The JOpen raises money every year for the Hispanic Business Association (HBA) to award college scholarships to hispanic students looking for a brighter future.

Microbe Formulas sponsored a tee box and hole for the 18-hole tournament this year. Team members from the company hosted a booth at their assigned tee box where they provided wellness product samples and education for those interested in learning more about their unique and innovative foundational health solutions.

The event was spicy with the hispanic theme showcasing complementary salsa at every tee. Breakfast burritos were provided and a sombrero-themed photo opportunity added to the fun. Plus, the organization provided raffles and awards to the participants.

At the hole sponsored by Microbe, every golfer had to tee off while sitting on a toilet bowl! This was the perfect spot for the company because of their well-known and eye-catching “Yay! I Pooped Today!” campaign showcased on billboards throughout the Treasure Valley.

Jessie Simonson, Microbe Formulas Social Media Manager, helped support the event while her husband participated in golfing. She says, “I loved being a part of the Jalapeño Open representing Microbe Formulas and seeing how fun this golf tournament is for all the participants. I also got to witness firsthand how these scholarships have had a huge impact on the hispanic community for over 29 years.”

The HBA awarded over $22,500 in funds to 17 students from Idaho in 2019 alone. They have continued to make a difference in the lives of several students in the last 29 years. The first scholarship they ever granted was given in 1992 to Joey Barrosa of Vallivue High School in Caldwell, ID. Joey was then able to complete both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Boise State University, which continued to support the Boise education community.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, states, “Being a supporter of this community is an honor for Microbe. Our mission is to restore hope and health locally to impact globally. The hope that emanates from this event is hard to beat, and we are happy to have a hand in furthering the education of those who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

