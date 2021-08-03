Closed Roadway

State of Vermont

VT RT 7a near the intersection of Dunham Rd is closed due to wires down because of an accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

