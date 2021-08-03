NAASD Celebrates the release of the historic R.E.P.A.I.R Act: Priorities for Presidential Action
Priorities for Presidential Action is designed to create policies for racial and economic justice for Black Americans who descend from U.S. Chattel Slavery.LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants has released the initial phase of its comprehensive R.E.P.A.I.R. Act policy platform titled Priorities for Presidential Action. In this release, NAASD highlights policies the Biden-Harris administration can implement immediately on behalf of the Black American U.S. Slavery descendant community. Priorities for Presidential Action has been sent to, and is presently being reviewed by the Administration’s Domestic Policy Team.
Priorities for Presidential Action is comprised of 12 legislative memos detailing important and actionable measures to advanced reparative justice for Black Americans in the United States. These are policies that can be enacted via Presidential Executive Order immediately. Among them are: Formation of the John Conyers' Reparations Commission; Creation of a Census Designation for Black American U.S. Slavery descendants and; the re-establishment of a National Freedmen’s Bureau.
Priorities for Presidential Action are chief components of the comprehensive and transformative R.E.P.A.I.R. Act, which is an acronym for Reconciliation, Equity, Protections, Atonement, Investment and Remuneration. The report infographic can be downloaded from the NAASD website here.
