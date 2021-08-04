IT Vortex Listed as VMware Cloud Director Availability Partner by VMware
VMware vCloud Availability provides replications and failover at a vApp or virtual machine level.PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex achieves VMware vCloud Availability which provides replications and failover at a vApp or virtual machine level. vCloud Availability is a unified solution, that provides on premises to cloud and cloud to cloud onboarding, migration, and disaster recovery for multi-tenant cloud sites
IT Vortex is excited to be able to deliver simple, secure, and cost-effective onboarding, migration, and disaster recovery services to or between multi-tenant VMware clouds with VMware Cloud Director Availability for its clients.
"This is a logical fit for our Hosted Cloud and XaaS (Everything as a Service) offering.", says Lou Corriero, VP Business Development. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is useful in the event of a disaster or ransomware attack, a IT Vortex, the DRaaS provider, moves an organization’s computer processing to its own cloud infrastructure, allowing a business to continue operations seamlessly from the vendor’s location, even if an organization’s servers are down. DRaaS plans are available through either subscription or pay-per-use models. There are pros and cons to choosing a local DRaaS provider: latency will be lower after transferring to DRaaS servers that are closer to an organization’s location, but in the event of a widespread natural disaster, a DRaaS that is nearby may be affected by the same disaster. This is why IT Vortex has certified two datacenters for DRaaS in NJ and CA for widespread geographical diversity when corporations need to fail over to another region entirely.
Tom Ruane, VP of Operations, cites the benefits that VMware has defined and IT Vortex has embraced for this product - which are:
Simple Usage - Enjoy unified management built on familiar tools with a modern HTML-5 interface, native integration with VMware Cloud Director, rapid appliance deployment models, and a single role-based access control (RBAC) portal to tenants and service providers. Intuitive native in-context Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) with simple tiered options for different workload criticality drives increased consumption and stability. Understanding service capacity requirements and integrating operational awareness for the entire solution means cloud providers can confidently deploy and manage large volumes of customers without additional operational costs.
Integrated Control - Part of the VMware Cloud Provider Platform, VMware Cloud Director Availability has been designed to dramatically simplify cloud onboarding, enables cost effective availability and recovery, and secure operations to cloud providers and their end customers. The solution integrates in-context with VMware Cloud Director to offer DRaaS, self-service on-boarding and migration to VMware Cloud Director-based clouds.
Cost-Effective - Benefit from a subscription-based, highly competitively priced solution designed with core features to minimize costs and tight integration to reduce operational management costs. Additional flexibility and compelling economics are delivered through storage independence from VMware vSphere Replication, tenant self-service protection, failover, and failback workflows, and granular per virtual machine or per-vApp controls.
Tiered Service - Not all workloads are equal, and whilst customers need to align cost to criticality, service provides must personalize services to their customers without incurring operational cost nor stability issues. DRaaS SLA Profiles brings simple tiering of services to customers with personalization provided by their cloud provider allowing a provider to increase their service margins with the correct tiering for customer workloads.
"These four pillars of the product's benefits should meet and achieve nearly all customers DR requirements", says Lou Corriero, VP Business Development.
Furthermore, an exciting new feature is that VMware Cloud Director Availability 4.2 now supports Layer 2 Network Stretching from customer on-premises to VMware Cloud Director. All configuration is supported in VMware Cloud Director Availability to make it easier for providers to deploy, configure and manage migration over L2. While IT Vortex has had proprietary technology to allow L2 IPSec VPNs for some time, this will make our offering even more integrated and robust.
About IT Vortex, LLC.
IT Vortex is your end to end service provider. It was founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. After years of listening to great sales pitches fall short, our founders knew they could do better and knew businesses deserved better. Our years of experience working in the IT field have contributed to our top-notch services portfolio. We can help your organization maximize your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases since we have already gone through the trial and error stages to come up with our industry leading portfolio of technology vendors with whom we collaborate. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. We are partnered with many of the leading Technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, visit our partner page for a full listing. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors can help your organization achieve all its needs.
For any suggestions, questions, comments please contact us info@theitvortex.com.
Lou Corriero
IT Vortex, LLC
+1 646-335-3754
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Who Is IT Vortex?