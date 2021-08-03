CLEARED4 AWARDED SUBCONTRACT FROM APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC. TO SUPPORT CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK CAMPUS REOPENINGS
CLEARED4 will provide a platform for COVID-19 testing and program management to the largest urban public university system in the U.S.
CLEARED’s flexible platform allows each of CUNY’s 25 campuses to utilize a broad range of solutions to create their own response to evolving health and safety requirements.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, announced today it has been subcontracted by Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, (ADCL); to support the City University of New York’s (CUNY) campus reopenings this fall.
CLEARED4’s business continuity platform will provide appointment scheduling, sample tracking and program reporting for ADCL’s testing services, as well as campus access management to CUNY, for up to 65,000 tests per week over the period of performance.
“CLEARED’s flexible platform allows each of CUNY’s 25 campuses to utilize a broad range of solutions to create their own response to evolving health and safety requirements,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4. “Our support of CUNY through our innovative colleagues at Applied DNA Sciences will help CUNY’s campuses remain open during these challenging times.”
Other schools, school systems, and colleges partnered with CLEARED4 include, School of Visual Arts, The Manhasset Union Free School District, Oyster Bay-East Norwich Schools, El Camino College, Molloy College and LIM College.
CLEARED4 is a HIPAA-compliant platform that was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open during this pandemic. The company is currently enabling more than 10 million access pass entries per month and growing rapidly.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location.
CLEARED4’s platform can be used either as frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any client. The innovative technology allows partners to select any form of unique identifier to trigger access to venues, buildings, schools, and more, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible and modular approach to allow businesses, schools and venues to control which safety steps to use as pandemic requirements rapidly evolve.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is the largest and most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and airborne disease safety. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform that allows partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source and form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is also able to validate any existing health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps for supreme flexibility.
CLEARED4 can connect user health data such as ID verification, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and vaccination status for building access control in real-time with consideration for local rules and guidelines. CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.
CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds, retail shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, and school districts such as Manhasset and Oyster Bay in NY State.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.
The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Company’s deep expertise in DNA.
The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include Gov/Mil, textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.
Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.
The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN,’ and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW.’
Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.
