Fine Tune Provides 2021 Momentum Update; Accelerated Growth to Continue into the Year’s Second Half
CHICAGO, IL, US, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, today provided an update on its corporate and client successes achieved in the first half of 2021. Fine Tune’s strong first half of the year was marked by accelerated client and personnel growth, new and continued investments in its Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology (eMOAT℠), exciting developments within its sustainability programs—notably, attainment of B Corporation™ certification—and expanded industry recognition.
Customer Growth & Client Success
The first half of 2021 saw continued accelerated growth for Fine Tune, including notable additions of two new Fortune 500 clients in the pharmaceuticals and industrial engineering industries. Fine Tune will be optimizing and managing these industry leaders’ uniform rental, waste disposal, pest control, and security & guard service programs.
Also notable in 2021’s first half were significant existing client savings initiatives, many of which resulted in expanded client services with Fine Tune. For example:
• A $15B medical technology client realized annual savings of $45K and one-time savings of $125K at a single location after a Fine Tune-led uniform and facility service product reconciliation. During the reconciliation, over 3,000 products were found to not be in service but billing on the invoices. This client has recently expanded its relationship with Fine Tune to its overseas locations.
• Fine Tune completed uniform rental contract negotiations for some new locations with one of its long-time clients, an $8B life sciences conglomerate. The contract negotiations for these sites resulted in $1.3MM annual savings plus $307K one-time savings. This client has since expanded its scope of business with Fine Tune to include management of its pest control and waste disposal categories, as well as some of its overseas spend.
• Two Fine Tune clients—one operating in the food & beverage industry and the other in the industrial services industry—both achieved 35% annual savings across all sites in their waste and recycling categories. Both clients were so pleased with Fine Tune’s efforts in their waste and recycling categories that they recently contracted Fine Tune to also manage their uniform rental categories.
Sustainability Program Enhancements
Expanding Fine Tune’s sustainability engagements was a major theme throughout 2021’s first half.
At the start of the year, Fine Tune joined the US Business Council for Sustainable Development (US BCSD). As the year continues into its second half, Fine Tune is gearing up for active engagement in US BCSD’s “Materials Marketplace”—a unique outlet that enables reuse of hard-to-recycle products, as well as US BCSD’s “Gulf Coast Carbon Collaborative,” which aids that region’s economic growth while helping to protect it from the physical and regulatory risks posed by climate change and the control of greenhouse gas emissions.
Fine Tune also achieved certified B Corporation™ status in this year’s first half after successfully completing B Lab’s rigorous B Impact Assessment which evaluates candidate companies according to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
Technological Investments
Continued investments were made in Fine Tune’s Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology (eMOAT℠) in the first half of 2021. One such investment, which has greatly bolstered in-house development expertise while decreasing time-to-market of Fine Tune’s software enhancements, is a partnership with The Software Residency. This new program developed by ZEAL, a California & Oregon based software development firm, and LEARN academy, a prominent San Diego coding school, functions much like residencies for medical students whereby a “Resident” is hired by Fine Tune who gets right to work on company software projects with direct mentorship from an experienced ZEAL software developer.
In order to successfully audit, manage, and monitor complex client expenses, Fine Tune is constantly enhancing eMOAT℠. The residency program has allowed Fine Tune to immediately advance to continuous development in-house by greatly reducing the risks that normally come along with this perilous transition while, at the same time, ramping up Fine Tune’s development at a much quicker pace.
Industry Recognition
In June of this year, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Fine Tune for the second consecutive year as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award. The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.
Fine Tune was recognized this year for helping AZZ Inc. manage and optimize their uniform rental and waste disposal programs.
Additionally, Fine Tune was included as a Category Solution within the Procurement Tech Innovation Map developed this year by Kearney, Procurement Foundry, and Fairmarkit. The Map provides a “one-stop shop” for CPOs to learn of the most innovative and pre-qualified procurement solutions available on the market and gives context on how they should be applied to the procurement value chain.
New Faces & Roles
Alongside and as a result of Fine Tune’s aforementioned accelerated growth, a handful of new hires joined as “Tuners,” while others advanced into new roles:
• Tracie Conway and Carol Griffin joined as National Account Managers
• Kevin Gorham joined as Software Engineer
• Shelby Green promoted to Marketing & Communications Specialist
• Jason Marchant promoted to Director of Account Management
• Darleene Morris joined as Project Manager
• Chad Roeder promoted to Director of Sustainability
• Robert Schreiner joined as Vice President of Security and Guard Services
Rich Young
Customer Growth & Client Success
The first half of 2021 saw continued accelerated growth for Fine Tune, including notable additions of two new Fortune 500 clients in the pharmaceuticals and industrial engineering industries. Fine Tune will be optimizing and managing these industry leaders’ uniform rental, waste disposal, pest control, and security & guard service programs.
Also notable in 2021’s first half were significant existing client savings initiatives, many of which resulted in expanded client services with Fine Tune. For example:
• A $15B medical technology client realized annual savings of $45K and one-time savings of $125K at a single location after a Fine Tune-led uniform and facility service product reconciliation. During the reconciliation, over 3,000 products were found to not be in service but billing on the invoices. This client has recently expanded its relationship with Fine Tune to its overseas locations.
• Fine Tune completed uniform rental contract negotiations for some new locations with one of its long-time clients, an $8B life sciences conglomerate. The contract negotiations for these sites resulted in $1.3MM annual savings plus $307K one-time savings. This client has since expanded its scope of business with Fine Tune to include management of its pest control and waste disposal categories, as well as some of its overseas spend.
• Two Fine Tune clients—one operating in the food & beverage industry and the other in the industrial services industry—both achieved 35% annual savings across all sites in their waste and recycling categories. Both clients were so pleased with Fine Tune’s efforts in their waste and recycling categories that they recently contracted Fine Tune to also manage their uniform rental categories.
Sustainability Program Enhancements
Expanding Fine Tune’s sustainability engagements was a major theme throughout 2021’s first half.
At the start of the year, Fine Tune joined the US Business Council for Sustainable Development (US BCSD). As the year continues into its second half, Fine Tune is gearing up for active engagement in US BCSD’s “Materials Marketplace”—a unique outlet that enables reuse of hard-to-recycle products, as well as US BCSD’s “Gulf Coast Carbon Collaborative,” which aids that region’s economic growth while helping to protect it from the physical and regulatory risks posed by climate change and the control of greenhouse gas emissions.
Fine Tune also achieved certified B Corporation™ status in this year’s first half after successfully completing B Lab’s rigorous B Impact Assessment which evaluates candidate companies according to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
Technological Investments
Continued investments were made in Fine Tune’s Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology (eMOAT℠) in the first half of 2021. One such investment, which has greatly bolstered in-house development expertise while decreasing time-to-market of Fine Tune’s software enhancements, is a partnership with The Software Residency. This new program developed by ZEAL, a California & Oregon based software development firm, and LEARN academy, a prominent San Diego coding school, functions much like residencies for medical students whereby a “Resident” is hired by Fine Tune who gets right to work on company software projects with direct mentorship from an experienced ZEAL software developer.
In order to successfully audit, manage, and monitor complex client expenses, Fine Tune is constantly enhancing eMOAT℠. The residency program has allowed Fine Tune to immediately advance to continuous development in-house by greatly reducing the risks that normally come along with this perilous transition while, at the same time, ramping up Fine Tune’s development at a much quicker pace.
Industry Recognition
In June of this year, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Fine Tune for the second consecutive year as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award. The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.
Fine Tune was recognized this year for helping AZZ Inc. manage and optimize their uniform rental and waste disposal programs.
Additionally, Fine Tune was included as a Category Solution within the Procurement Tech Innovation Map developed this year by Kearney, Procurement Foundry, and Fairmarkit. The Map provides a “one-stop shop” for CPOs to learn of the most innovative and pre-qualified procurement solutions available on the market and gives context on how they should be applied to the procurement value chain.
New Faces & Roles
Alongside and as a result of Fine Tune’s aforementioned accelerated growth, a handful of new hires joined as “Tuners,” while others advanced into new roles:
• Tracie Conway and Carol Griffin joined as National Account Managers
• Kevin Gorham joined as Software Engineer
• Shelby Green promoted to Marketing & Communications Specialist
• Jason Marchant promoted to Director of Account Management
• Darleene Morris joined as Project Manager
• Chad Roeder promoted to Director of Sustainability
• Robert Schreiner joined as Vice President of Security and Guard Services
Rich Young
Fine Tune
+1 843-323-0610
email us here