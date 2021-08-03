PHILIPP PLEIN Embraces Cryptocurrency
PHILIPP PLEIN is the first fashion group to accept payment in cryptocurrency
I believe that cryptocurrencies are the future”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lugano, August 3, 2021. As of Tuesday August 3, 2021 the PHILIPP PLEIN Group is the world’s first fashion group to accept payment in cryptocurrency. 15 different forms of cryptocurrency are honored, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Digital currency is accepted for purchases in the group’s many brick and mortar retail stores around the world and most importantly on the brand’s e-commerce platform www.plein.com.
PHILIPP PLEIN expects to see the strongest positive impact in this latter channel. In fact, German designer and founder Philipp Plein and his Group have constantly been on the forefront of investment and development in digital technology applied to the fashion industry. One of the first global brands to create and develop an inhouse e-commerce platform, the PHILIPP PLEIN Group has turned e-commerce into its most lucrative channel and is expected to reach a record turnover of 100 million Euro in 2021.
Consistent with its long-standing commitment to the digital world, the Philipp Plein Group is now once again ahead of the curve as the first fashion brand to embrace the domain of digital currencies. Mr. Plein stated “Being among the most progressive and disruptive fashion brands is nothing new for PHILIPP PLEIN. I believe that cryptocurrencies are the future and my team and I have made a major commitment in time and resources, performing all necessary system modifications in order to adopt this new type of currency. I am very pleased to be able to offer to our customers this additional payment tool and the flexibility associated with it”.
