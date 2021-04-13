Italian label Collini takes over Lake Como
Collini Milano showcases new collection on Lake Como wakeboardersMILANO, MI, ITALIA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since fashion entrepreneur Carmine Rotondaro took over Italian heritage brand COLLINI MILANO in 2017 he has consistently pushed boundaries with his unconventional approach to the fashion industry.
From the transition to 100% upcycling for the original fur division of the brand to introducing everyday glamour with comfort driven in your face rock star style, complete with elastic waistlines way before work at home comfort became the norm.
Now Rotondaro confronts the obscene amount of waste involved in seasonal collection strategy with the launch of the COLLINI LIBRARY. All star items are selected from each season’s offer and become part of the Collini archive , available for purchase online and boasting unlimited shelf life.
To celebrate this approach and philosophy of the brand, COLLINI takes another bold step, inviting a troupe of champion wakeboarders to interpret the Collini spirit by donning Collini Library looks while displaying their talents during a balmy day on Lake Como.
Jennifer Leppla
LOGOS SRL
info@logospr.com
Collini Milano Making Waves