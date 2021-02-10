Designer Philipp Plein Responds to Workplace Homophobia Accusations
Statement from Philipp Plein dated 10 February 2021LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I learned about the baseless and defamatory accusations that have been made against me with respect to alleged anti-gay discrimination feelings and conduct that, in reality, never existed, never happened and never had any place neither in my heart nor in any part of my company. My brand and my business were built from zero through over twenty years of hard work by hundreds of people among which LGBTQ have always been, and still are, largely represented. We always worked together in a positive, productive, diverse and cohesive working environment. I am very proud of such an inclusive environment and of each of the employees that accompanied me in this successful journey, regardless of their sexual orientation.
Philipp Plein is the opposite of any discrimination. I has always been very close to the LGBTQ community both inside and outside of my company and, already in 2013, I chose to express and communicate publicly such a proximity through my global advertising campaign featuring transsexual model Lea T and two male models kissing each other.
Since then, members of LGBTQ community have been very often present and always welcome in my communication, campaigns, advertising and fashion shows. For many years, people believed I was homosexual, and some still believe I am. I never did anything to justify the opposite, simply because there is nothing bad about it.
This is why I have the duty to set the record straight and to point to certain facts which have been omitted by the disgruntled employee who leaked his court claim to the fashion press, only in order to try to achieve an unjustified financial advantage.
During his tenure as US regional manager at the Philipp Plein Group, this particular employee put together a fraud scheme aimed at paying fees for approximately 100 thousand USD from the Philipp Plein Group to the ghost company of his room-mate. All this in exchange for services that the Philipp Plein Group did not need and did not want to buy. Through this dishonest behaviour, that employee betrayed the trust that the Philipp Plein Group and I personally had granted to him. Further, while he was busy in crafting and implementing his scam, he neglected his professional duties and did not perform his job. These were the very serious and the only reasons for the termination of his employment. Such a termination had therefore nothing to do with any consideration about his sexual orientation or his health status that never played any role in the assessment of any of the Philipp Plein Group employees worldwide.
The truth is very simple and is as follows: instead of doing his job, he tried to deceive me and my company by creating false services and invoices. In the same way, he is now trying to deceive the public opinion and the press by creating false allegations.
Today and also in the future, we will always fight against false allegations in order to prevent anybody else from abusing me or my brand. UNFAIRNESS SHOULD NEVER COME FROM PEOPLE LOOKING FOR FAIRNESS.
Once for all, I LOVE GAYS, I LOVE LESBIANS, I LOVE TRANSSEXUALS, I LOVE EVERYBODY.”
Mr. Philipp Plein-Lugano 10 February 2021
Carmine Rotondaro
Philipp Plein
carmine.rotondaro@in-re.net