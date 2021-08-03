Eligible 3SquaresVT Households Get A Temporary Food Benefit For Children Under The Age Of Six

The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) to provide temporary food benefits to households who:

Received 3SquaresVT benefits, and

Had children under 6 years old in the household.

The first round of benefits, called Pandemic-EBT Childcare, are now being issued for the period October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Children did not have to be enrolled in child care to get the benefit. However, children who received a Pandemic-EBT school benefit in a given month will not get the Pandemic-EBT childcare benefit for that month.

Benefit amounts are as follows:

In 2020 - $71.61 in October, November and December

In 2021 - $71.61 in January and February, $38.19 in March, $37.51 in April, and $33.42 in May

Eligible households will get a letter explaining the benefit, and all eligible households should have received their benefit by July 30, 2021.

Approximately $3.2 million in benefits will be issued to 5,816 Vermont households for October 2020 through May 2021. This covers 7,857 children under the age of six.

To learn more, read the Frequently-Asked Questions About P-EBT Childcare online at https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/covid19/P-EBT. The FAQs are also available in Arabic, Burmese, French, Karen, Kirundi, Nepali, Simplified Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, and Vietnamese.