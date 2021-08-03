COVID-19 Daily Update 8-3-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 78-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 68-year old male from Berkeley County.
“We extend our sincere sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines save lives and I urge you to choose the COVID vaccine for yourself and for your children 12 and older.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,548), Berkeley (13,152), Boone (2,214), Braxton (1,056), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,175), Calhoun (405), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,699), Gilmer (901), Grant (1,325), Greenbrier (2,932), Hampshire (1,943), Hancock (2,885), Hardy (1,595), Harrison (6,385), Jackson (2,313), Jefferson (4,883), Kanawha (15,770), Lewis (1,382), Lincoln (1,624), Logan (3,350), Marion (4,798), Marshall (3,654), Mason (2,154), McDowell (1,673), Mercer (5,318), Mineral (3,016), Mingo (2,825), Monongalia (9,545), Monroe (1,245), Morgan (1,279), Nicholas (1,968), Ohio (4,409), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (967), Pocahontas (696), Preston (2,982), Putnam (5,495), Raleigh (7,236), Randolph (2,908), Ritchie (780), Roane (676), Summers (874), Taylor (1,331), Tucker (553), Tyler (769), Upshur (2,042), Wayne (3,268), Webster (616), Wetzel (1,435), Wirt (474), Wood (8,095), Wyoming (2,124).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Morgan, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV
Grant County
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV
Jefferson County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV