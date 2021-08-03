De'Semaj and Friends Perform at the Historic Venue, The Fillmore/ The Underground
EINPresswire.com/ -- De'Semaj was accompanied by friends Twin Nation and more to assist her performance at the Fillmore/The Underground. The location is known for housing some of the greatest acts to roam through Charlotte, N.C. and it always shows a sign that a star is present once on that stage.
De'Semaj is an independent artist residing in Charlotte, NC, a city known for a bubbling music scene with potential, but a crab-in-the-bucket mentality when it comes to the approach of the pursuit and collaboration. With a heavily saturated scene, artists must separate themselves from a noisy crowd and into a more diverse scene to stand apart. Hitting stages like The Fillmore/The Underground adds major notch under your professional belt and it's no wonder that the likes of De'Semaj has graced the stage for her gallery of performances. Just two weeks ago, De'semaj performed and opened up for the legendary Chrisette Michelle in Raleigh, N.C. and showing her progress in the game is only growing.
Stay tuned for the "Phases" Album dropping late this summer on all streaming platforms and check out her new music video "Intoxicated".
To stay up to date on De'Semaj, for booking info and to see where she's performing next, follow her on Instagram @Desemaj.
King Cxshmere
King Cxshmere
