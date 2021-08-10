Submit Release
autopom! Now Offering Powertrain and Exclusionary Vehicle Protect Plans to Drivers

autopom! is offering Powertrain Warranty alternatives to drivers in CA and beyond

Mid Level and High Level Vehicle Protection Plans also join the list of services available.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powertrain Plus and Exclusionary (Full-Coverage) Vehicle Protection Plans are currently available from autopom!. A Vehicle Protection Plan is an affordable alternative to an extended vehicle warranty from a manufacturer or dealership.

Powertrain Plus plans from autopom! protect the engine and transmission, often the most expensive parts of a vehicle. These plans are currently available for vehicles 14 model years old or newer. Meanwhile, Exclusionary plans are the closest option to new car coverage. At autopom!, they extend coverage to virtually all mechanical and electrical components in a vehicle, including steering, suspension, cooling, fuel, electrical, and braking systems, unless the part is specifically listed as not covered.

“We encourage drivers to call our agents to learn more about these plans we have available,” says president and CEO Mike Jones. “We currently represent several A+ rated administrators, including Mercury, Omega Auto Care, Royal Administration, and Integrity Admin Group.”

Jones says that agents will learn more about drivers’ vehicles and budgets to help partner them with the best plan for their needs.

Pricing for these available plans varies by year, make, model, and mileage. To learn more, request a free quote by visiting https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141.


About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

