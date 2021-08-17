Construction Solution provider Dextra Group selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales CRM and Unify Dots for Sales Automation
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Partner UNIFY Dots to deploy Customer Relationship Management software for Dextra
Leading Manufacturer of Engineered Construction Solutions Dextra Group selects Unify Dots to implement Customer Engagement solution Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
We chose Unify Dots to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales as our CRM solution because they brought CRM application knowledge and integration knowledge with our ERP system”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Software Implementer and Gold Microsoft Certified Partner – Unify Dots - announced today its newest customer win: Global Smart Construction Solutions provider Dextra Group.
— Matthew Paul Schmitt, Group ITS Manager at Dextra Group
Dextra Group is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of engineered construction products. Over the years, Dextra Group has been involved in more than 10,000 major construction projects across different markets worldwide. It offers tension rods, rebar couplers, stressing and anchoring bars, piping and drainage products, and more.
Dextra Group sought for a modern Customer Relationship Management software that will replace their legacy CRM system and be able to easily integrate with their existing ERP system. They also wanted a system that is scalable and flexible to match their current and future growth.
Dextra Group enlisted the industry and product expertise of Microsoft partner Unify Dots to ensure that the deployment of Dynamics 365 would be seamless, especially with configurations the company required from Lead, Opportunity to Project Management such as Projects, Products, Planned Delivery and project participants.
Functionality to be implemented includes:
- Account Management
- Lead Assignment
- Project and Opportunity Management
- Activity Management
- Reports and Dashboards
- Workflow
- Email Integration
The Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Software is planned to Go-Live in Q3 2021. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales provides the most straightforward integration with Dextra Group’s current ERP system - Microsoft Dynamics. With the automated consolidation of data from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Dextra Group’s sales teams will have access to the information including invoices and orders they need in a single application. Integration between the two systems will facilitate exchange of information for Customers, Quotes, Orders, Shipments, Invoices, Items and Prices.
"We chose Unify Dots to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales as our CRM solution because they brought CRM application knowledge and integration knowledge with our ERP system," said Matthew Paul Schmitt, Group ITS Manager at Dextra Group. "Microsoft Dynamics provides us a cloud-based modern, easy to use CRM application to manage all our projects from initial quotation through to successful delivery."
“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Dextra Group, an expanding organization and market leader in the Construction and Industrial Manufacturing Industries.” said Manny Tanseco, General Manager at Unify Dots. “With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Dextra Group will have access to up-to-date information to make informed business decisions, increase organizational efficiency, promote collaboration and build stronger relationships with customers and project stakeholders alike.”
About Unify Dots:
Unify Dots is a Global business solutions system integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
About Dextra Group
Dextra is a leading manufacturer and distributor of engineered construction products with a team of 900 professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, Dextra Group is a privately-owned group of companies with affiliates in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia-Pacific.
For more information:
Shanelle Gavina
info@unifydots.com
USA: +1 206 452-7498
Singapore: +65 3165-0911
Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121
Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn