News Release - DUI #2 - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502589

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08-02-21 at approximately 1937 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: the parking lot of 1077 VT Rte 242 Jay VT

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI #2 - Drugs

ACCUSED: Gary Camley

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-02-21 at approximately 1937 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call

advising of a suspected intoxicated person who had just pulled into the parking lot of

1077 VT Rte 242 in the Town of Jay VT. While enroute we were advised dispatch

received more calls advising the male operator was screaming and yelling and

kept getting out of his vehicle and then back in the vehicle. VSP arrived on scene

and met with the male operator, who was seated in the driver's seat. The male

was alone in the vehicle and identified himself as Gary Camley of Jay VT.

Through investigation, it was revealed that Camley may be under the influence of

Drugs. Camley was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #2 -

Drugs. Camley was transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks where he was processed

and released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division -

Orleans County on Tuesday, 09-28-21 at 1000 hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-28-21 1000 hrs

COURT: Orleans County

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208