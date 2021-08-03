News Release - DUI #2 - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502589
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08-02-21 at approximately 1937 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: the parking lot of 1077 VT Rte 242 Jay VT
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI #2 - Drugs
ACCUSED: Gary Camley
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08-02-21 at approximately 1937 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call
advising of a suspected intoxicated person who had just pulled into the parking lot of
1077 VT Rte 242 in the Town of Jay VT. While enroute we were advised dispatch
received more calls advising the male operator was screaming and yelling and
kept getting out of his vehicle and then back in the vehicle. VSP arrived on scene
and met with the male operator, who was seated in the driver's seat. The male
was alone in the vehicle and identified himself as Gary Camley of Jay VT.
Through investigation, it was revealed that Camley may be under the influence of
Drugs. Camley was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #2 -
Drugs. Camley was transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks where he was processed
and released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division -
Orleans County on Tuesday, 09-28-21 at 1000 hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-28-21 1000 hrs
COURT: Orleans County
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208