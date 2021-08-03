The RTC-710RK: The Better Performing, Longer Lasting Rugged 7” Tablet
The RTC-710RK brings flexibility to rugged mobile computing with brighter screen, longer battery life, and better performance.
Users can enjoy improved performance, brighter screen, and longer lasting battery life, all for the same price, or even less, than previous generations of 7” tablets.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions, announces the latest addition to their lineup of rugged mobile tablet PCs, the RTC-710RK. This tough 7-inch tablet offers users better performance and longer lasting battery compared to previous generations, as well as brighter screen and more flexible options. The RTC-710RK is built to bring rugged mobile computing to a wider range of applications.
— Peter Yang
The RTC-710RK is designed to bring better performance, powered by the 6-core Rockchip RK3399 ARM processor, offering stable and efficient operation thanks to its RISC based construction. The RTC-710RK pairs this innovative processor with up to 4 GB of memory and up to 128 GB of storage to power a range of applications. The RTC-710RK utilizes the Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system, which can be easily customized for a user’s specific needs.
The RTC-710RK is built to work where you need it, for as long as you need it. The RTC-710RK is built to the standard as all of AAEON’s rugged tablets, with MIL-STD-810G and IP65 certifications for vibration testing, drop testing, water and dust proofing. The RTC-710RK also boasts longer battery life thanks to a larger internal battery and hot-swappable battery pack that allows the rugged tablet to keep working without having to stop for a recharge. The RTC-710RK also features a high brightness screen (approx. 700 nits), as well as physical function keys which can be programmed by users.
Flexibility is a feature with the RTC-710RK, with a great standard I/O layout, which can be easily customized for the user’s applications. Users can also opt for add-on modules including a RJ45 and UART port module, or 2D barcode scanner. AAEON also offers a selection of ergonomic accessories to make all day use easier, including a hand strap, carry bag, and shoulder belt.
AAEON provides industry leading support for RTC-710RK to ensure reliable, long lasting operation. AAEON also provides OEM/ODM manufacturer services for customers needing more extensive customization, and to ensure the RTC-710RK can meet the demands of a wide range of industrial applications.
“From site management and field inspection to inventory and vehicle tracking, the RTC-710RK offers a great value for its performance,” said Peter Yang, Manager with AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Division. “Users can enjoy improved performance, brighter screen, and longer lasting battery life, along with our customization services, all for the same price, or even less, than previous generations of 7” tablets.”
