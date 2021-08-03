FAZE CLAN PARTNERS WITH MCDONALD’S USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- FaZe Clan, the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization, today announces a partnership with McDonald’s USA, marking one of gaming’s biggest QSR partnerships to date. The partnership was announced in typical FaZe fashion with a high-energy content piece starring FaZe Rug, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, and Nuke Squad gaming in a McDonald’s restaurant, showcasing why gaming and McDonald’s menu items go hand in hand. Watch the announcement video HERE.
The partnership is anchored by a series of dynamic content activations that are centered around diversity and inclusion, from capturing the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members and challenges in the growing gaming industry, to showcasing underserved and underrepresented youth who are rockstars in their own right. This powerhouse partnership is designed to highlight the evolution of diversity within the gaming industry and the work FaZe Clan and McDonald’s are doing to make a lasting impact. Stay tuned for other aspects of the partnership to be announced throughout the year.
“At FaZe, we continue to move diversity and inclusion to the forefront of our priorities and are proud to partner with an iconic brand like McDonald's who has paved the way,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “This is another example of FaZe expanding our brand beyond the gaming realm and we hope our fans enjoy the content that comes from this groundbreaking partnership.”
“McDonald’s is excited to partner with FaZe Clan to highlight the communities we serve and champion their passion points in a fun way," said Christopher Mann, Owner/Operator and chair, McDonald's USA Franchisee Marketing Committee. “Through this partnership, we're proud to shine a light on the growing diversity of the gaming industry to positively impact the future of gaming for youth.”
About FaZe Clan
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.
