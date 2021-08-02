Arrest Made in a Homicide: 6100 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide offense that occurred on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the 6100 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:29 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the 6700 block of 5th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the 6100 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Dara Northern, of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, August 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Idrissa Falls, of Northwest, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.