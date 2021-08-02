Submit Release
I-635/SH 121 Interchange Virtual Ribbon Cutting Cerermony

GRAPEVINE — On Monday, Aug. 2, TxDOT and NorthGate Constructors will host a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the I-635/SH 121 Interchange Project. This $370 million project widened SH 121 to accommodate a new interchange and new direct connectors for FM 2499 and SH 26 to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.

Date:                Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

Location:          Virtual Link to Pre-Recorded Video

The I-635/SH 121 Interchange is part of TxDOT's Texas Clear Lanes initiative to reduce gridlock in some of the state’s most congested areas, as directed by Governor Greg Abbott. Nearly $25 billion has been assigned to Texas Clear Lanes non-tolled projects in metro districts.

“This project is good news for drivers and is proof of our commitment to keep traffic moving in the region,” said Chairman Bugg. “Reducing congestion in our metro areas is an ambitious task, but we’re committed through the Texas Clear Lanes initiative to work with our state and local leaders to make a difference for drivers.”

Improvements for the I-635/SH 121 Interchange were included in the original DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at the time to deliver the entire scope. Once congestion funding became available in 2017, TxDOT and NorthGate negotiated a plan to rebuild this portion of the original project.

The video shows the progression of the project from the beginning to now and what drivers currently see driving on SH 121, I-635, SH 26 and FM 2499. Various project leaders and officials speak on the impact and success of the project. See list of speakers below:

  • Carl Johnson, P.E – TxDOT Fort Worth District Engineer
  • J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. – Chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission
  • B. Glen Whitley – Tarrant County Judge
  • Michael Morris, P.E – North Central Texas Council of Governments Director of Transportation
  • Tom Grim – NorthGate Constructors Project Sponsor

For information on how TxDOT and local partners are further addressing congestion, visit Texas Clear Lanes.

