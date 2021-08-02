Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,059 in the last 365 days.

August State Rehabilitation Council Meeting

August 10, 2021

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ZOOM Meeting OR in-person at the Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office located at 3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln NE.

 

I.     Approval of Agenda

II.    Approval of prior meeting minutes

III.   ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:

  • Council Membership (terms ending, recruitment, etc.)
  • Election of Officers
  • Set SRC meeting dates & time for 2022 (2/8, 5/10, 8/9, 10/11)

IV.   DISCUSSION:

  • Member Feedback on VR (Chair)
  • Member Feedback on Written Reports (NSILC, ATP, Youth Council, Ombudsman, CAP, Deaf & Hard of Hearing)
  • Nebraska Youth Leadership Council – Kathy Loyd
  • SRC Operational Procedures amendments – (Mike & Crystal)
  • WIOA State Plan Goals – committees (Lindy)
  • October Employment Event – Next steps (Lonnie & Mary)
  • February Senator’s Outreach ideas and next steps (Mike)
  • Monthly client spotlight (Mike)
  • Committee meeting & reports:
    • Client Services Committee (Jerry)
    • Employer Services Committee – (Lonnie)
    • Transition Services Committee (Theresa)
  • Director’s Report (Lindy)

V.   Public Comment/Announcements

You just read:

August State Rehabilitation Council Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.