August State Rehabilitation Council Meeting
August 10, 2021
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
ZOOM Meeting OR in-person at the Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office located at 3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln NE.
I. Approval of Agenda
II. Approval of prior meeting minutes
III. ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:
- Council Membership (terms ending, recruitment, etc.)
- Election of Officers
- Set SRC meeting dates & time for 2022 (2/8, 5/10, 8/9, 10/11)
IV. DISCUSSION:
- Member Feedback on VR (Chair)
- Member Feedback on Written Reports (NSILC, ATP, Youth Council, Ombudsman, CAP, Deaf & Hard of Hearing)
- Nebraska Youth Leadership Council – Kathy Loyd
- SRC Operational Procedures amendments – (Mike & Crystal)
- WIOA State Plan Goals – committees (Lindy)
- October Employment Event – Next steps (Lonnie & Mary)
- February Senator’s Outreach ideas and next steps (Mike)
- Monthly client spotlight (Mike)
- Committee meeting & reports:
- Client Services Committee (Jerry)
- Employer Services Committee – (Lonnie)
- Transition Services Committee (Theresa)
- Director’s Report (Lindy)
V. Public Comment/Announcements