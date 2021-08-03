Hennessey Digital CEO Releases Book on Law Firm SEO; Agency Leads Digital Marketing for the Legal Industry

Law Firm SEO is available now through Amazon and select retailers

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Hennessey, an internationally recognized SEO expert and the founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital, a leading digital marketing agency for the legal industry, has released his debut book, Law Firm SEO.

An early pioneer of SEO for law firms, Hennessey has studied SEO for over 20 years and founded Hennessey Digital in 2015.

In Law Firm SEO, Hennessey shares his years of SEO knowledge, breaking down the philosophical and technical elements of SEO so readers know exactly how to execute a successful SEO strategy and what to look for in a digital marketing agency.

“I wrote Law Firm SEO because I was tired of seeing attorneys get taken advantage of by bad SEO practitioners,” says Hennessey.

“Many SEO agencies come and go because they can’t crack Google’s code, or the temporary solutions that worked 10 years ago don’t work anymore and they’re not getting results. Intentionally or unintentionally, too many SEOs are not delivering the results that lawyers pay them for. It’s why SEO gets a bad rap, and that’s where Law Firm SEO came from: a need to educate and empower.”

Hennessey Digital was built on Hennessey’s strong reputation in the SEO industry and is now a multimillion-dollar organization recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

The award-winning agency touts vulnerability and transparency as differentiators and its strategic advantages, and Law Firm SEO is another resource to educate clients and law firm owners.

“Law Firm SEO tells you everything you need to know to do it yourself—and the questions you should ask a potential SEO partner. Even if you don’t hire Hennessey Digital, we want you to know what you should expect of your SEO or digital marketing agency,” Hennessey shares.

“We’re putting it all out there.”

Law Firm SEO is available through Amazon and select retailers. Hennessey is due to release a follow-up book later this year.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 125 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2019 and 2020 and the Financial Times list of fastest-growing companies in the Americas in 2020 and 2021 and was recently recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.