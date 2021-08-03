Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,821 in the last 365 days.

ALTA ANNOUNCES MULTI-CHANNEL, FULL FUNCTION MIL-STD-1553 IN-LINE THUNDERBOLT™ PRODUCT

The NLINE is a logical extension to the very successful real-time Ethernet ENET™ product line, and recently released 1553 Thunderbolt™ and USB 3 appliances

NLINE-T1553 MIL-STD-1553 PCI Express Thunderbolt Controls

Alta receives prestigious vendor award for industry leading 1553 and ARINC products

Innovative Packaging Embeds 1553 Network Controls Directly in PCI Express Cable

With this new product, a customer has full-featured controls for 1-2 channels of 1553 BC, RT and BM functions via a Thunderbolt USB-C connection.”
— Harry Wild, VP of Sales
RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) announces the release of a MIL-STD-1553 Thunderbolt interface appliance: NLINE-T1553™. The product embeds the industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine, AltaCore™ directly into the Thunderbolt cable assembly. With this new product, a customer has full-featured controls for 1-2 channels of 1553 BC, RT and BM functions via a Thunderbolt USB-C connection. Combined with the standard AltaAPI™ software development kit (SDK), and advanced signal capture o-scope capabilities, this product offers unmatched 1553 functionality and ease of deployment for aerospace platforms. The NLINE-T1553 is available now for immediately COTS delivery.

Per Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta, “The NLINE is a logical extension to the very successful real-time Ethernet ENET™ product line, and recently released 1553 Thunderbolt™ and USB 3 appliances. For deployed systems or lab usage, the NLINE-T1553 product opens up many 1553 integration options. For example, the customer can take an application developed for desktops or servers, and use this exact same application on a notebook with an NLINE-T1553. And there is signal capture, which is an o-scope capability built-in to help troubleshoot cabling and cybersecurity issues.

This new NLINE-T1553 product provides 1-2 channels of full 1553 network controls via a rugged in-line cable. Our team did an amazing amount of R&D to develop new packaging techniques to embedded our 1553 design directly into MIL-810G/461F qualified cable assemblies, even with operational, water immersion, and 60K altitude with the NLINE-E1553 Ethernet product. Now customers can literally connect up and go.”

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, states “With our new manufacturing technology, we can design and build in-line 1553 and ARINC products to the utmost rugged capability with 38999 or custom connectors. The Thunderbolt interface provides full PCI Express (PCIe) functions of a 1553 interface board, even hardware interrupts. In most cases, the exact same application code as used with a PCIe card can be used with the NLINE-T1553. The customer can now decide to burn a PCIe card slot, or use an external device via an in-line USB-C cable.”

About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales in 14 years!), a private company that provides industry-leading COTS 1553 and ARINC interface products. Products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Common products include form factors of PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com

Harry Wild
Alta Data Technologies
+1 505-994-3111
alta.sales@altadt.com

AltaView Analyzer for 1553, ARINC and WMUX

You just read:

ALTA ANNOUNCES MULTI-CHANNEL, FULL FUNCTION MIL-STD-1553 IN-LINE THUNDERBOLT™ PRODUCT

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.