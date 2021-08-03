Craft the Perfect College Admissions Essay with Advice from MIT’s Dean of Admissions—An AcademicInfluence.com Interview

The college application essay is a great source of anxiety for many students—but it doesn't need to be. Get advice on the right way to approach admissions essays in this interview with Stuart Schmill, MIT's dean of admissions…

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 1 marks the start of the college application season. Students all over the U.S. and around the world will fill out the Common App, apply through the Coalition for College, or submit applications directly to colleges and universities for Fall 2022. And apart from waiting for acceptance letters, no element of the application process generates more anxiety than writing those mandatory essays.

To support you through this process, AcademicInfluence.com sought expert advice from Stuart Schmill, Massachusetts Institute of Technology dean of admissions and student financial services, who discusses the best approach to college admissions essays in his conversation with student interviewer Karina Macosko:

MIT’s Dean Explains How to Write Your College Essay

“It's really the one part of the application where you can speak directly to us, to admissions officers.” says Schmill. “You're getting to talk to us about yourself and what motivates you, what kind of environment you like to work in, and what you think you can bring to a community. Because what we're doing in an admissions office, we're making decisions on who we're admitting and everybody we admit; we're inviting to our community.”

Schmill advises students to change how they envision the essay and what they believe it should accomplish.

“Don't think of the essay as like a writing test. Think of it as an opportunity to communicate, so clear language is much better than trying to be overly stylistic. Just try to relax…communicate one thing about yourself that you think you want us to know, and that's fine.”

