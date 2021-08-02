Robin Hood Grantee, The Thinkubator pilots design thinking program with Poughkeepsie youth

Thinkubator Logo Eddie, Marist College

A partnership between The Thinkubator and Hudson River Valley nonprofits and business brings knowledge-based career training and pathways to Poughkeepsie youth

POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poughkeepsie, New York: The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization and Robin Hood Foundation grantee, has announced the launch of a pilot of its Thinkubator Solves program in the Hudson River Valley’s city of Poughkeepsie. The Thinkubator has teamed up with local partners the city of Poughkeepsie School District, The Dutchess Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Rhinebeck Savings Bank to provide ten Poughkeepsie High School students with The Thinkubator Solves program. The Thinkubator Solves program is a youth-led, design thinking consultancy where high school interns (The Thinkubator Innovators) with the support of professionals, craft solutions to real-world challenges, and/or opportunities facing local employers. Rhinebeck Savings Bank has stepped up and provided a challenge to the Poughkeepsie youth. At the conclusion of the program, the interns will present their recommendations to the bank.

The program is one of several work-based learning programs that The Thinkubator offers to communities across the United States and internationally. The program teaches participants design thinking, communications, management, strategic planning, public presentation skills, motivating and working as a team, and soft skills. Participants are also provided with mental health and wellness support and career and academic advising. Participants learn core competencies and soft skills to take on positions in project management and/or entry level coordinating positions. The goal is to support a youth’s career or educational pathway. “The Thinkubator is excited to support youth, the business community and the overall economic revitalization of the Hudson River Valley community. Supporting the development of local talent is critical to having a thriving economy, and The Thinkubator wants to do its best to support the community I’ve called my second home for 20 years” said Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator and Marist College alumnus. Dr. Summers is an urban policy scholar and have researched and worked on community and economic revitalization in the Hudson Valley. His doctoral dissertation focused on small city economic development and politics leveraging the cities of Beacon and Pougkeepsie as case studies. The pilot project is close to Summers’ heart. “This new linkage in the Hudson Valley region allows us to better tailor our mission of bringing power to a wider range of youth voices” said Julian Joyner, Lead Facilitator and Manager of Youth Voice, at The Thinkubator. Mr. Joyner is also leading the efforts in Poughkeepsie and is critical to expanding The Thinkubator’s portfolio. The program launched on July 21st and will run to August 27th where the interns will present their solutions to the challenge proposed by Rhinebeck Savings Bank. Stay tuned for more information regarding this public event.

About The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization. We craft innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.

We bring power to youth voices through internships, consultancy, work-based learning experiences, jobs, academic advising, mental health and well and career counseling. We are working toward a more equitable, just, and inclusive world where young people from the Bronx and similar communities are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.