Insigniam’s co-founding partner, Shideh Sedgh Bina, has been named to the PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People

It has been my privilege for 32 years to work with executives and their workforces around the world to catalyze breakthrough, innovation and transformation in service of patients and consumers.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, an international management consulting firm that specializes in breakthrough performance, innovation, transformation, and corporate culture, announced today that one of its co-founding partners, Shideh Sedgh Bina, has been named to the PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People: an annual list of the 100 most innovative, influential, and inspirational people in the life-sciences industry.
The PharmaVOICE 100 represents leaders from across the global life sciences industry. A panel of PharmaVOICE editors chose the winners based on their ability to inspire, motivate and influence corporate leadership, research and development, technology, creativity, marketing, and strategy.
Dissatisfied with the status quo of the consulting industry, Shideh Sedgh Bina co-founded Insigniam from the ground up in 1990, dedicated to developing an entirely new model for management consulting. She moved away from traditional advisory consulting, which does the work for their clients, and instead developed a unique and proprietary method that provokes the client to think newly about their business and their work, thereby taking very different actions and producing new and unprecedented results. To date, Insigniam clients include one-third of the Fortune 50, 80+ of the FT Global 500, over 110 companies of the Forbes Global 1000, and all 15 of the largest Pharmaceutical companies in the world. “It has been my privilege for the last 32 years to work closely with executives and their workforces around the world to catalyze breakthroughs, innovation, and transformation in service of patients and consumers.”
Shideh has a longstanding commitment to the transformation of the healthcare industry and in 2021 was selected to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Associations. Additionally, in 2014, Shideh was selected as Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA). The HBA is a global non-profit organization dedicated to gender equity in leadership for women in the healthcare industry.
She is also a Trustee of the Committee for Economic Development; a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led, public policy organization that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions on our nation’s most critical issues.
