August notices for Farragut Public Shooting Range

Sections of Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed to general public use on the following dates and times:

50 Yard Range closure:

Friday, August 20 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

100 Yard Range closure:

Sunday, August 22 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Reserved Use: The range is available for reserved use to groups of 10 or more limited to 7 hours of shooting activity between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clubs, shooting teams, sanctioned and informal competition events, gun safety and marksmanship training events, family reunions, scouting groups, church groups and all others are welcome and encouraged to consider hosting a special event at the Farragut Shooting Range. Contact the range office if your group is interested in reserving space: 208-683-1499. Additional fees apply.

Check out the video below for more information about Farragut Public Shooting Range.  You can also click here to visit our website to learn about range hours, closures, features, and more.

 

 

