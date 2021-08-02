Benefit Increase for Families Enrolled in Reach Up

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that over 3,300 families participating in the Reach Up program will receive a benefit increase to their monthly cash grant beginning in August. The Reach Up program provides cash grants and employment services to families who are experiencing poverty and have minor, dependent children.

Families received a small increase in benefits in 2019, but the current increase is the most substantial increase the program has seen in nearly twenty years.

The average household size for families enrolled in Reach Up is three members. For a household of that size, families will see an increase of approximately $111 per month. Households where one parent receives Social Security Disability benefits, will receive an additional $77 per month. This will help them pay for necessities such as housing, utilities, food and toiletries.

For questions concerning these payments, please call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

Learn more about Reach Up at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.