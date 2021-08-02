National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expanding with New Richmond, Virginia Partner
WhitbeckBennett protects what matters most, and to me, that means the individual clients we serve.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new Partner, Tara Brown, at their Richmond, Virginia office.
WhitbeckBennett’s Richmond, Virginia office will be managed by Tara Brown, who has been practicing Family Law and Trust & Estates for six years. With 18 years of negotiation experience and a strong focus on the facts and applicable law, Ms. Brown possesses zealous advocacy and level-headed representation, making her a unique asset to clients and the firm. She is licensed in four states: Virginia, Colorado, New Jersey, and New York.
John Whitbeck, founder and managing partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"It's truly an honor to have an attorney of Tara Brown's caliber join our firm," stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, "[o]ur Richmond office will thrive under her leadership, and we are excited to serve families in Richmond and the surrounding metro area from a local office there."
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family. WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
"WhitbeckBennett's mission and vision align with my core values." writes Brown. "WhitbeckBennett protects what matters most, and to me, that means the individual clients we serve protecting their legacy, including their relationship with their children, their co-parenting relationships, and when we can, their peace, income, and assets."
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
