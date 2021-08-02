ORRI & Non-Operated Working Interest Assets for Sale in the Core Williston Basin
ORRI & Non-Operated Working Interest Assets for Sale in the Core Williston BasinDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by Gulfport Energy Corporation ("Seller") to divest certain overriding royalty interest and non-operated working interest assets and associated lands in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a diversified revenue stream with varying well vintage and locations spread across multiple Basin-leading operators. The assets are producing approximately 50 BOEPD (87% oil) from the Bakken and Three Forks formations, and next 12-month cash flow is anticipated to be about $800M from the PDP wells. There is significant additional cash flow anticipated to come online in 2021-2022 from 61 DUC/Confidential/Permitted wells, and 500+ infill drilling locations provide long term growth.
Gulfport Energy is an independent returns-oriented, gas-weighted, exploration and development company and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States.
Bids for the opportunity with Gulfport Energy Corporation referenced in this press release are due September 1st, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
