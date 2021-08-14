AIM Dental Marketing Accepts Its Newest Health Partner: Dr. Paul Corcoran, Eagle, CO

Dental Marketing Since 1989

Fully Customized, Transparent & Actionable Marketing Is Within Reach

Dr. Corcoran chose AIM after he watched an interview with AIM's president, Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow

I chose AIM because I was dissatisfied with the results of my previous dental marketing agency, for AIM's custom approach, and because of an interview I heard from their president Danny Bobrow.”
— Paul Corcoran, DDS
EAGLE, CO, US, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Dental Marketing, the nation's oldest and most experienced boutique dental marketing agency, has begun working to its newest Health Partner (client) Dr. Paul Corcoran, of Eagle, CO.

Dr. Corcoran lives in Vail, and has practiced dentistry in the area for over 40 years.

Dr. Corcoran chose AIM owing to dissatisfaction with his previous dental marketing agency, which, according to Corcoran, seemed to react to, rather than anticipate, his needs and concerns. AIM, in contrast, employs a custom approach, and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to 'under-promising and over-delivering.' He heard AIM's president Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA, MBA interviewed by Dr. Carlo Biasucci; and was pleased to hear that his values, and those of his company, matched his own.

AIM Dental Marketing provides a fully comprehensive array of practice building services including web design, marketing, and management; online reputation management; search engine optimization; paid online search; geo-fencing; conventional marketing e.g. public relations and direct mail; resources for adopting an oral-systemic practice model, and best in class telephone (appointment setting) skills and dental patient testimonial video generation.

"we're thrilled to be working with Dr. Corcoran and his Team because their philosophy and values so closely match those of our own, namely, a commitment to excellence, and giving back to our communities." Says Bobrow.

Dr. Corcoran recently relocated his practice from Vail to Eagle. On July 30th, he held his Annual Free Dentistry Day, serving 18 underserved members of the community.

AIM looks forward to many years working with and supporting Dr. Corcoran and his practice.

Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488
dbobrow@aimdentalmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AIM Dental Marketing Accepts Its Newest Health Partner: Dr. Paul Corcoran, Eagle, CO

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education, Emergency Services, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488 dbobrow@aimdentalmarketing.com
Company/Organization
American Dental Corporation
747 brighton circle
port barrington, Illinois, 60010
United States
+1 312-455-9488
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

Dental Speaker

More From This Author
AIM Dental Marketing Accepts Its Newest Health Partner: Dr. Paul Corcoran, Eagle, CO
Leading Dental Marketing Agency To Offer Free Do It Yourself Dental Marketing Curriculum
7 Ways To Win The PPO Game: Negotiate From A Position Of Strength! - Airs On April 22
View All Stories From This Author