AIM Dental Marketing Accepts Its Newest Health Partner: Dr. Paul Corcoran, Eagle, CO
Fully Customized, Transparent & Actionable Marketing Is Within Reach
Dr. Corcoran chose AIM after he watched an interview with AIM's president, Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow
I chose AIM because I was dissatisfied with the results of my previous dental marketing agency, for AIM's custom approach, and because of an interview I heard from their president Danny Bobrow.”EAGLE, CO, US, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Dental Marketing, the nation's oldest and most experienced boutique dental marketing agency, has begun working to its newest Health Partner (client) Dr. Paul Corcoran, of Eagle, CO.
— Paul Corcoran, DDS
Dr. Corcoran lives in Vail, and has practiced dentistry in the area for over 40 years.
Dr. Corcoran chose AIM owing to dissatisfaction with his previous dental marketing agency, which, according to Corcoran, seemed to react to, rather than anticipate, his needs and concerns. AIM, in contrast, employs a custom approach, and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to 'under-promising and over-delivering.' He heard AIM's president Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA, MBA interviewed by Dr. Carlo Biasucci; and was pleased to hear that his values, and those of his company, matched his own.
AIM Dental Marketing provides a fully comprehensive array of practice building services including web design, marketing, and management; online reputation management; search engine optimization; paid online search; geo-fencing; conventional marketing e.g. public relations and direct mail; resources for adopting an oral-systemic practice model, and best in class telephone (appointment setting) skills and dental patient testimonial video generation.
"we're thrilled to be working with Dr. Corcoran and his Team because their philosophy and values so closely match those of our own, namely, a commitment to excellence, and giving back to our communities." Says Bobrow.
Dr. Corcoran recently relocated his practice from Vail to Eagle. On July 30th, he held his Annual Free Dentistry Day, serving 18 underserved members of the community.
AIM looks forward to many years working with and supporting Dr. Corcoran and his practice.
