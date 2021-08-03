Integrated Design Systems Adds Injection Molding Cost Calculator to Its Website

One of the nation's best industrial product design and development companies has added a unique tool to its website.

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Integrated Design Systems today announced that it has added an Injection Molding Cost Calculator to its website.

"We are very excited about this," said Michael Paloian, President of Integrated Design Systems.

In 1983, Paloian founded Integrated Design Systems. Since then, Paloian and his team have built an industrial design company with an enviable reputation – providing clients with world-class designs of sophisticated, often very complicated products for international markets. The company has more than 40 patents and countless award-winning products.

Paloian explained that the injection molding cost calculator is provided to assist people in estimating part cost for injection molded parts.

"The estimated total cost can be used for budgetary purposes during your project planning," Paloian stressed before adding, "You should be aware that these are only estimates and that actual part costs can only be obtained by submitting final CAD files and production control drawings to a molder."

The part cost estimator, according to Paloian, is based on the following parameters: the calculator is strictly limited to material cost plus processing cost.

"The calculator has been intentionally simplified so you can quickly determine a ballpark part cost," Paloian said. The company spokesman went on to point out that the actual production part costs will be affected by many other parameters, including:

• Number of insets

• Post decorating

• Post-machining

• Special QC specifications

• Tolerances

• Painting

• Your molder

"If all these additional line items were included in the calculator, it would be too complicated, time-consuming, and inaccurate," Paloian said.

For more information, please visit www.idsys.com/design-company and https://www.idsys.com/industrial-design-blog/.

###

About Integrated Design Systems

Integrated Design Systems, Inc. is an industrial product design and development firm. For over 35 years, we’ve consistently delivered high-quality products on time and on budget to optimize our client’s marketing, manufacturing, and functional needs.

Contact Details:

74 West Main Street

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

United States