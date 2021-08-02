New Haven Barracks/ News Release/ Leaving a scene of an accident

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B501815

TROOPER:     Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#:

 

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2021, at 0549 hours

LOCATION: Maple St. Waltham, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving a Scene of an Accident ( LSA)

           

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Hunt

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 1, 2021, at approximately 0549 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at a residence in Waltham, VT.

 

During the investigation, it was determined the operator had left the roadway and entered into a cow pasture. The operator drove around the cow pasture, attempting to get out, causing damage to the fences. The operator had left the vehicle when it was struck on a hill. The vehicle was towed, and the operator was discovered to be Thomas Hunt.

 

Thomas Hunt was issued a citation to appear on September 20, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: September 20, 2021, at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

