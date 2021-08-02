New Haven Barracks/ News Release/ Leaving a scene of an accident
CASE#: 21B501815
TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme
DATE/TIME: August 1, 2021, at 0549 hours
LOCATION: Maple St. Waltham, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving a Scene of an Accident ( LSA)
ACCUSED: Thomas Hunt
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 1, 2021, at approximately 0549 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at a residence in Waltham, VT.
During the investigation, it was determined the operator had left the roadway and entered into a cow pasture. The operator drove around the cow pasture, attempting to get out, causing damage to the fences. The operator had left the vehicle when it was struck on a hill. The vehicle was towed, and the operator was discovered to be Thomas Hunt.
Thomas Hunt was issued a citation to appear on September 20, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: September 20, 2021, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
