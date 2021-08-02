Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,945 in the last 365 days.

Metropolitan Police Department to Join the Community in Celebrating National Night Out on August 3

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will join residents and community leaders to celebrate the 38th Annual National Night Out. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. During National Night Out, which is held on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts community events throughout the city that bring together law enforcement and community members. Activities include community cookouts, musical performances, and more.

“Community engagement is a pivotal part of our work here at MPD as we continue to spread awareness about crime prevention and strengthen our relationships with residents,” said MPD Chief Robert J. Contee, III. “At this annual event, I look forward to listening to and joining our community and governmental partners to make the District a safe and thriving city for all.”

This year, National Night Out comes at a time when MPD is emphasizing a focused effort on improving police-community relations and requiring all divisions of the department to develop comprehensive community outreach plans. Most recently, MPD announced the launch of its Community-Focused Patrol Unit, which deploys officers on mountain bikes and scooters to neighborhoods across the District for the purpose of building relationships with residents and businesses.

Each National Night Out event, organized by MPD staff and community leadership, offers residents the opportunity to learn about District programs and initiatives that make it easier for community members to work with MPD and build safer neighborhoods. The Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services (MOCRS) also has representatives at each event to support residents and answer questions about District services.

The National Night Out kickoff location will take place in MPD’s Third District at the Kennedy Recreation Center (1401 7th St, NW). The event will begin at 5 pm and all are welcome to attend. For more information on other events and details, visit mpdc.dc.gov/page/national-night-out.

District

 Location Time

First District

 Lincoln Park 1100 East Capitol Street, NE 5pm - 8pm

Second District

 Guy Mason Recreation Center 3600 Calvert Street, NW 5pm - 8pm

Third District (Kick-Off location)

 Kennedy Recreation Center 1401 7th Street, NW 5pm - 8pm

Fourth District

 Emery Heights Community Center 5801 Georgia Avenue, NW 5pm - 8pm

Fifth District

 Edgewood Recreation Center 300 Evarts Street, NE 5pm - 8pm

Sixth District

 Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy 3675 Ely Place, SE 2pm - 6pm

Seventh District

 Our Lady of Perpetual Help 1600 Morris Road, SE 4pm - 7pm

MPD locations for all National Night Out events on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

You just read:

Metropolitan Police Department to Join the Community in Celebrating National Night Out on August 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.