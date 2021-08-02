Metropolitan Police Department to Join the Community in Celebrating National Night Out on August 3

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will join residents and community leaders to celebrate the 38th Annual National Night Out. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. During National Night Out, which is held on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts community events throughout the city that bring together law enforcement and community members. Activities include community cookouts, musical performances, and more.

“Community engagement is a pivotal part of our work here at MPD as we continue to spread awareness about crime prevention and strengthen our relationships with residents,” said MPD Chief Robert J. Contee, III. “At this annual event, I look forward to listening to and joining our community and governmental partners to make the District a safe and thriving city for all.”

This year, National Night Out comes at a time when MPD is emphasizing a focused effort on improving police-community relations and requiring all divisions of the department to develop comprehensive community outreach plans. Most recently, MPD announced the launch of its Community-Focused Patrol Unit, which deploys officers on mountain bikes and scooters to neighborhoods across the District for the purpose of building relationships with residents and businesses.

Each National Night Out event, organized by MPD staff and community leadership, offers residents the opportunity to learn about District programs and initiatives that make it easier for community members to work with MPD and build safer neighborhoods. The Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services (MOCRS) also has representatives at each event to support residents and answer questions about District services.

The National Night Out kickoff location will take place in MPD’s Third District at the Kennedy Recreation Center (1401 7th St, NW). The event will begin at 5 pm and all are welcome to attend. For more information on other events and details, visit mpdc.dc.gov/page/national-night-out.

District Location Time First District Lincoln Park 1100 East Capitol Street, NE 5pm - 8pm Second District Guy Mason Recreation Center 3600 Calvert Street, NW 5pm - 8pm Third District (Kick-Off location) Kennedy Recreation Center 1401 7th Street, NW 5pm - 8pm Fourth District Emery Heights Community Center 5801 Georgia Avenue, NW 5pm - 8pm Fifth District Edgewood Recreation Center 300 Evarts Street, NE 5pm - 8pm Sixth District Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy 3675 Ely Place, SE 2pm - 6pm Seventh District Our Lady of Perpetual Help 1600 Morris Road, SE 4pm - 7pm

MPD locations for all National Night Out events on Tuesday, August 3, 2021