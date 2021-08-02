New Southbound I-580 Second and Mill Ramp Opens Next Week as Part of Spaghetti Bowl Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Major southbound Interstate 580 exit changes being dubbed the “Big Ramp Up” will launch Monday at the Reno spaghetti bowl as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation spaghetti bowl improvements.

July 31-Aug. 2: Temporary Overnight Street/Ramp Closures For Ramp Construction The following lane, ramp and street closures will take place 8 p.m. Friday, July 30 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 as crews pave, stripe and open new southbound I-580 Second and Mill Street ramps:

Alternating closures of southbound I-580 Mill and Second Street ramps. A minimum of one on and off ramp will remain open to provide access to the area. Posted detours available.

Lane closures and shifts on southbound I-580 directly south of the spaghetti bowl.

Second St. closed to all through-traffic underneath I-580 from approximately Reservation Rd. to just before the main Walmart entrance Saturday, July 31 at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

Travel delays should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes, allow for extra travel time, slow down and be attentive for new travel patterns.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Aug. 2: New Southbound I-580 Mill and Second Street Ramps Open Beginning Aug. 2 at approximately 6a.m., the southbound I-580 exits to Second and Mill streets will be combined into one temporary exit. Drivers wishing to exit Second or Mill streets will exit at a new, combined ramp just south of the current Second Street exit.

To Exit to Second Street: drivers exit southbound I-580 onto the Second/Mill Street exit ramp and turn right to loop around and approach the Second Street intersection from the south.

To Exit to Mill Street: drivers exit southbound I-580 onto the Second/Mill Street exit ramp and continue straight on the frontage road to reach Mill Street.

The Second and Mill streets on-ramp to southbound I-580 will also be combined into one temporary frontage road. Drivers entering southbound I-580 from Second Street will travel the new frontage road to reach the combined Second and Mill street on-ramp to southbound I-580. Drivers traveling this ramp from Second Street will yield to and merge with I-580 southbound Mill Street traffic.

Motorists can visit ndotspaghettibowl.com to view video animation of the new ramps.

The number of vehicles on the section of interstate is projected to increase 20 percent over the coming two decades. As many as 1,500 vehicles enter and exit the freeway each hour between the closely-spaced interchanges. The merging vehicles can cause faster-moving interstate traffic to move over or slow down, creating bottlenecks and potential crashes. The temporary construction configuration will ultimately be modified to new permanent ramps which will reduce the merging streams of traffic from crossing as they did in the past.

NO MAJOR RAMP/INTERSTATE CLOSURES DURING HOT AUGUST NIGHTS

No interstate lane or ramp closures will take place between 6a.m. Aug. 2 and 8p.m. Aug. 8 to provide for easier Hot August Nights event traffic.

Kietzke Lane will be reduced to one lane in each direction during daytime hours (6a.m. to 8p.m.) daily Aug. 1 through Aug. 6 from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way.Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to

Galletti Way during overnight hours (8p.m. to 6a.m.) nightly Aug. 1 through Aug. 6. Please use marked detour routes.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.