NDOT Completes Repaving of U.S. 95 Between Fallon and Schurz

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced substantial completion of a project to repave U.S. 95 between Fallon and Schurz.

The highway improvements substantially completed July 29 with minor roadside work to take place over coming weeks. Launched in fall 2020, the project repaved approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon. The following enhancements were also made:

Approximate four-mile-long passing lane constructed on northbound U.S. 95 three miles north of Schurz.

2,000-foot section of the highway was fully reconstructed after excavating 65,000 cubic yards of highway base.

Left-hand turn lane constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

Drainage culverts and boxes extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

The project by contractor Road and Highway Builders improves the highway and provides a smoother and safer drive for motorists.

Further project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.