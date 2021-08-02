Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Golden Valley Road On-Ramp to Southbound U.S. 395 Closed Overnight July 29 for Ramp Lighting Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Golden Valley Road on-ramp to southbound U.S. 395 will be closed overnight in Reno’s North Valleys Thursday, July 29 as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces ramp lighting and conduit.

Drivers will not be able to access the Golden Valley Road on-ramp to southbound U.S. 395 July 29 between 7p.m. and 5a.m. A signed detour will be available via Lemmon Drive. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for the detour and to always drive safely through road work zones. 

Drivers will also see daytime roadside shoulder work on both directions of U.S. 395 Friday and Monday.

The road work schedule is subject to change.

Golden Valley Road On-Ramp to Southbound U.S. 395 Closed Overnight July 29 for Ramp Lighting Maintenance

