Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 63

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 63. This seat was previously held by Bill Poole, who was appointed State Finance Director, effective August 2, 2021.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, October 19, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, November 16, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“While I know the state will gain immense benefit of Rep. Poole serving as our new State Finance Director, he is leaving big shoes to fill in HD – 63,” Governor Ivey said. “Today’s announcement will ensure the good people in this district find a qualified individual to represent their interests in Montgomery as soon as possible.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Friday, August 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 63 includes Tuscaloosa, Northport and greater Tuscaloosa County.

