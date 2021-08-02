Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,939 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 63

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 63. This seat was previously held by Bill Poole, who was appointed State Finance Director, effective August 2, 2021.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, October 19, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, November 16, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“While I know the state will gain immense benefit of Rep. Poole serving as our new State Finance Director, he is leaving big shoes to fill in HD – 63,” Governor Ivey said. “Today’s announcement will ensure the good people in this district find a qualified individual to represent their interests in Montgomery as soon as possible.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Friday, August 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 63 includes Tuscaloosa, Northport and greater Tuscaloosa County.

Proclamation

Writ of Election

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 63

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.