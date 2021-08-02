Kamel Ghribi, Vice President of Italy's Gruppo San Donato, delivers donations to Tunisia.

Finding a common goal is the most important for the sake of Tunisia, our nation

Tunisia’s Foreign Minister, received medical supplies and equipment to combat Covid pandemic situation in the middle of political stand still.

Only political integrity and courage can confront the pandemic and deep economic crisis that is increasingly threatening to transform Tunisia into a spiral of social instability and civil chaos.” — Kamel Ghribi, Vice President GSD

TUNIS, TUNISIA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 1st Tunis, Tunisia – Last week Gruppo San Donato, Italy’s largest private hospital group Vice President, Kamel Ghribi travelled to personally deliver anti-covid supplies to Tunisia, a country who last week also tipped into a political and economic uncertainty.

Kamel Ghribi, Tunisian by birth said, “I have been following the evolving situation in Tunisia with great attention and feel a deep closeness and solidarity with the people of this extraordinary country.

There is now a very real possibility that circumstances will dictate many changes in this great nation and we all hope that whatever may happen the leaders of the nation will guide the country wisely with the sole aim of relaunching Tunisia. Only political integrity and courage can confront the pandemic and deep economic crisis that is increasingly threatening to transform Tunisia into a spiral of social instability and civil chaos.

Strong collaboration must take priority if we truly want to restart Tunisia economically and maintain social order and we must remember that nobody can ever win alone. The words and actions of support from many countries around the world are testimony of the friendship enjoyed by Tunisia. This is a great heritage that must be used to the fullest in this difficult moment and it is especially important as it will inspire us to come together and work as a team in harmony for the sake of our nation.”

In a statement published on Twitter, Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi thanked Vice President of GSD, Kamel Ghribi, for the extraordinary donation GSD made to the Tunisian Government. The Italian Embassy in Tunisia released a formal statement, “GSD and VP Ghribi made available 20,000 litres of oxygen, 27 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 personal protective devices, 30,000 rapid tests, 25 ventilator helmets and an ambulance equipped with state-of-the-art lifesaving technology.”

Both the MFA Jerandi and Italian Ambassador Fanara were present at the port to welcome the shipment of equipment. The Italian Embassy confirmed the donation as Gruppo San Donato’s gesture of solidarity to help Tunisia cope with the Covid19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Jerandi also expressed his gratitude for this emergency equipment through official channels and on Twitter, while GSD Vice President Kamel Ghribi stated “We are aware that our donation will impact only what seems to be the tip of the iceberg and we hope that GSD’s generous offer will inspire other governments to do the same. We believe that the ripple effect of our donation can truly make a difference to Tunisia.”



About Gruppo San Donato

GSD is the premier provider of health services at all levels of care in all specialties for the Italian National Health System for the last fifteen years, and employs a unique model centered on clinical and academic research to provide individual-based care to everyone.

Today, GSD employs 15,303 people including 4,092 physicians across 18 hospitals with 5,300 beds – and is first private healthcare group in Italy capable of managing 4 million patients a year.

Being the № 1 hospital group in Italy, Gruppo San Donato is a pioneer in multiple research fields, with outstanding clinical programs and academic excellences. GSD provides diagnosis and treatment in all recognised medical fields that you would expect from a world-class healthcare system.

According to Bloomberg’s 2019 Indexes, Italy is recognized as the 2nd healthiest country in the world, having the 4th most efficient healthcare system globally.The country’s efficient national healthcare system, strong focus on healthy eating habits, combined with prevention, promote and ensure longevity for its citizens. Besides being a front-runner in the European healthcare arena, Italy offers excellent hospitality standards and a multitude of tourist attractions.