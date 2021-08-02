Lucetta Partners with PG Enlighten

Simply making excellent products is not enough; we look for partners who solve specifiers' problems, and enable them to do their jobs better and more efficiently.”
— Randy Holleschau - President & CEO, Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucetta today announced a partnership with PG Enlighten, cementing the company's expansion into the Chicago lighting specification market. Lucetta is the architectural specification division of Elemental LED, the leading U.S. manufacturer of low-voltage linear lighting. PG Enlighten is the dominant lighting specification sales agency in Chicago.

"PE Enlighten is known for deep engagement with specifiers, which fits perfectly with Elemental LED's focus on customers and their business needs," said Randy Holleschau, Elemental LED's CEO. "Simply making excellent products is not enough; we look for partners who solve specifiers' problems, and enable them to do their jobs better and more efficiently. PG Enlighten understands this implicitly."

"We are incredibly proud to be representing Lucetta in our markets", said Jim Haworth, Owner and principal of PG Enlighten. "Their innovative lighting portfolio will allow our team to collaborate with our customers to provide cutting edge lighting solutions".

About PG Enlighten:
PG Enlighten supports unique lighting and controls lines and has been providing service, support and expertise to the Chicagoland area, Central IL, Rockford, and NW Indiana markets. They pride themselves on a personalized approach to serving the customer by attending to their specialized needs and providing valuable product and lighting specification support.

About Elemental LED:
Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, and related components.

Andrew Yanev
Elemental LED Inc.
+1 510-679-1506
email us here

