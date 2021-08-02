Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon Benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Moves to Southampton
Luncheon will honor Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, and feature a live fashion show from Designer Kobi HalperinNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its eighth year, the Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon, an annual event benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), will take place on Friday, August 20th, 2021, at the T-Bar restaurant in Southampton, NY.
The luncheon will honor philanthropist Jean Shafiroff for her continual support of SWCRF and a live fashion show by renowned designer Kobi Halperin, who will showcase his Fall 2021 fashions and introduce his newest blouse collection.
“For the past seven years the Ladies Luncheon was held in May at a private residence but had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Marion Waxman, chair of the event. “Now with most people vaccinated, we are thrilled to bring donors and supporters together again, to raise vital funds for cancer research.
The event Chairs are Marion Waxman and Pamela Morgan with co-chairs Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers and Helen Vaysman. The Committee includes Chris Arlotta, Karen Amster-Young, Maria Elena Christiansen, Maria Fishel, Katarina Frangenberg, Michelle Russell Johnson, Norah Lawler, Deanna Passarelli, Andrea Wernick and Marcy Whitman.
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
The event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $300 and tables are $3,000. Reservations can be made by going to www.waxmancancer.org/Luncheon.
For more information about the SWCRF research, visit www.waxmancancer.org.
