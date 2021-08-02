Lewis and Clark Bridge scheduled for inspection beginning Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin a routine inspection of the Lewis and Clark Bridge on North Dakota Highway 85, near Williston, Wednesday, August 4.

The inspection will take place August 4 and 5 from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.