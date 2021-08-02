What the Neck? Prevent “Tech Neck” with Six Easy Strategies
Pain from “tech neck,” a common problem due to overuse of phones or electronic devices, can be alleviated with six easy strategies from Larry Thraen of The Houstonian Club.
Stretches, like this one, can be easily done at your desk or cubicle area to alleviate the pain from tech neck.
The neck is a critical area of the body responsible for clear communication between the brain and the rest of the body. If something isn't working properly, it can easily present in the form of pain. Americans spend between 5-6 hours on their phones, computers, or electronic devices each day, according to Statista Research. That number has grown by more than an hour in the last two years and doesn't seem to be slowing down, especially in the age of coronavirus. The constant act of looking down at your phone or computer can cause tech neck, resulting in shoulder and back pain, stiffness, and soreness.
— Larry Thraen, Yoga Instructor at The Houstonian Club
Larry Thraen, a yoga instructor at The Houstonian Club, notes that when you tilt your head forward, it is no longer in line with your cervical spine, which causes stress on your neck. In addition, the longer you look down at your device, the longer the muscles in your neck have to contract to hold your neck up. The muscles can get overly tired leading to pain, soreness, and tingling in your fingers or lower back. “The neck is a critical area of the body responsible for clear communication between the brain and the rest of the body. If something in the neck isn’t working properly, dysfunction can easily present in the form of pain,” says Thraen.
Thraen breaks down six easy strategies and stretches to alleviate the symptoms of tech neck.
Strategies to Alleviate Tech Neck
1. Exercise - get your blood flowing to help improve your overall health. Thraen recommends at least 20 to 30 minutes of exercise three or four times per week.
2. Take breaks - If you are sitting for long periods working on a computer, take breaks to help alleviate pain and muscles in your upper back and neck. Set reminders on your phone or computer to help you remember throughout the day.
3. Raise your screen - If you must look at your screen or device for an extended amount of time, make sure it is at eye level to avoid bending your head forward.
Stretches to Alleviate Tech Neck
1. Take one of your hands and wrap it around your back with your palm facing down to try and catch the outside of your hip. Try to maintain the shoulder down the back, lean your opposite ear toward your shoulder, and feel the stretch. Hold for 3 – 5 seconds on each side and repeat three times per side.
2. To release tension that may have built up in the shoulders, contract the small rotator cuff muscles by internally twisting and flexing the arms. Specifically, stand with arms by your sides. Bend elbows and bring forearms parallel to the floor keeping the elbows snug to the waist. Then, rotate or twist the upper arms so that the elbows stay close to the waist but the hands “windshield wipe” away from each other. There may be fierce contraction of those tiny muscles on your shoulder blades. Hold the arm positions with your upper arms close to the ribcage and waist while your forearms are in a V-like position, forearms parallel to the floor for 3 to 5 breaths, release and repeat 3 times.
3. Flex your shoulders above your head with your elbows staying narrow but your forearms and wrist reaching wide apart. Maintain your shoulders away from your ears. Repeat three to four times.
Photos available here.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
